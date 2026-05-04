Addus HomeCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.1 million.…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $363.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.9 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $100.12, a drop of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.