8 Top Solar Eclipse Cruises for 2026 and 2027

A total solar eclipse is one of travel’s rare natural spectacles. For a few brief minutes, the moon slips directly…

A total solar eclipse is one of travel’s rare natural spectacles. For a few brief minutes, the moon slips directly between Earth and the sun, daylight fades, temperatures can drop and the sun’s outermost atmosphere — known as the corona — comes into view.

From the deck of a cruise ship, the experience can feel even more cinematic, with uninterrupted horizons, fewer crowds than many land-based hot spots and the rare thrill of watching the sky change in the middle of an otherwise blissful day at sea.

With upcoming summers promising a total solar eclipse visible from top travel destinations, U.S. News has gathered some of the best solar eclipse cruises scheduled for 2026 and 2027. These solar eclipse sailings combine the excitement of a celestial event with the romance of being at sea, where open horizons create an ideal setting for eclipse viewing. Oftentimes, they also include educational talks and themed programming with scientists and other experts to bring the experience to life.

If your dates are flexible, 2027’s eclipse may be the one worth prioritizing; totality arrives in the middle of the day, creating a longer, more dramatic view. For many travelers, this is not just another cruise vacation — it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Crystal: Ijmuiden (Amsterdam) to Lisbon

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Crystal’s August 2026, 11-night sailing from Amsterdam to Lisbon on Crystal Serenity combines a Northern Europe and Iberian route with a dedicated total solar eclipse viewing day at sea. Along the way, the itinerary calls on Saint-Malo, Brest and Montoir-de-Bretagne in France; Bilbao and La Coruña in Spain; and Oporto and Lisbon in Portugal — giving travelers a mix of historic coastal cities, culinary destinations and Atlantic scenery before the eclipse experience takes center stage.

On board, passengers can gain insights about the solar eclipse with speakers like NASA astronaut Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, scientist Dr. Michael Atalay and eclipse chaser Lori Bremner. Throughout the voyage, guests will also enjoy Crystal‘s signature luxury features, including butler service, a high staff-to-guest ratio of almost 1-to-1 and esteemed specialty dining options like the only Nobu restaurant at sea.

Cunard Line: Spain and France

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This seven-night, round-trip sailing from Southampton, England, aboard Cunard Line‘s newest ship, Queen Anne, in August 2026 sails through the Bay of Biscay to three ports in Spain — Bilbao, La Coruña and Gijón — and stops in the charming town of Cherbourg in France’s Normandy region. On this itinerary, La Coruña is the central eclipse-day destination. The atmospheric port city is known for its Old Town, churches, historic landmarks such as the ancient clifftop Tower of Hercules, and the Picasso House Museum, where the artist spent his formative years.

The ship is scheduled for a late-evening departure from La Coruña, giving travelers time to explore the Galician town before returning to the ship for the special event. Watch the sunlight fade from Queen Anne’s deck — sunglasses at the ready for total eclipse viewing — as you sail out of port. Guests will also enjoy Cunard’s signature programming, like formal gala evenings and a traditional afternoon tea.

Celebrity Cruises: Med, Spain & Portugal Total Solar Eclipse

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This 14-night, round-trip voyage aboard Celebrity Apex from Southampton in August 2026 takes guests around the coasts of Portugal and Spain. Visit standout ports like Barcelona, Ibiza, Lisbon and Bilbao. On total solar eclipse day, the ship will be docked in La Coruña until late afternoon.

As an Edge-class ship, Celebrity Apex is known for its outward-facing design and open-air public spaces — including the Magic Carpet floating venue and the lush Rooftop Garden — which will serve as an ideal setting for watching the eclipse that evening. Celebrity will also host astronomers on board to lead guest activities during the special event.

Oceania Cruises: Irish Eclipse Embrace

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There’s a scenic, slow-travel feel to this 12-day, August 2026 sailing aboard Oceania Insignia, which traces a route from Reykjavik, Iceland, through the British Isles before ending in Southampton. With Cork as its only major city stop, the itinerary focuses on rugged shorelines and picturesque coastal villages across Ireland and the United Kingdom, with Irish ports including Killybegs, Galway and Dingle. Carrying fewer than 700 passengers, Insignia brings a small-ship experience that feels especially well matched to this kind of itinerary.

That atmosphere carries into eclipse day, when the ship is scheduled to be in Bantry, a harbor town along Ireland’s southwest coast. Following the day at port, Oceania will take passengers out to sea off the coast of Glengarriff, Ireland, for a prime vantage point of the solar eclipse. The sailing includes eclipse-focused programming led by Dr. Jerry Krassner, often called “The Wizard of Stars,” who shares his expertise as he hosts talks, Q&As and stargazing sessions. Oceania’s culinary team will also prepare clever celestial-themed bites (think: star-shaped sandwiches and half-moon empanadas).

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions: Azores to Barcelona: A Special Solar Eclipse Voyage

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This immersive 13-day voyage from late July to early August 2027 builds toward eclipse day in a way that feels true to the expedition cruise style. National Geographic Orion carries just 102 guests, with observation areas and an expedition team of veteran naturalists in fields like wildlife biology and climate science who lead talks and interpret what you’re seeing both on shore and at sea.

The sailing begins in the Azores, then crosses toward Morocco before continuing through southern Spain to Barcelona. Along the way, the itinerary blends time at sea with exclusive experiences like wildlife watching in Spain’s Columbretes Islands and a private visit to the Alhambra palace in Granada.

The centerpiece comes when National Geographic Orion reaches the Strait of Gibraltar for the total solar eclipse. The ship will navigate into the path of totality for the best possible position, as the spectacle unfolds between Europe and North Africa. After watching the solar eclipse from one of the world’s most storied maritime passages, the ship continues on to vibrant Tangier later that day for an overnight visit.

Princess Cruises: 14-Day Mediterranean with Total Solar Eclipse

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This Enchanted Princess two-week, round-trip sailing from Civitavecchia (Rome) spends its first week moving through the western Mediterranean in late July 2027, with calls in northern Italy, France, Spain and Gibraltar before setting up for the main event. The ship will be positioned for prime viewing at sea following the day in Gibraltar — one of the strongest sections of 2027’s eclipse path. After the eclipse, the itinerary continues slowly with consecutive sea days as it makes its way to Sicily and Naples before returning to Rome.

Princess‘ special solar eclipse programming combines education and entertainment, from onboard astronomers who can provide commentary on the science of the cosmos to stargazing socials and eclipse-inspired cocktails. Passengers will also be provided with eclipse viewing glasses; guests can watch the event from the ship’s upper decks, and enjoy signature amenities throughout their sailing, like The Catch by Rudi seafood restaurant, the Good Spirits at Sea bar and the glass-floored SeaWalk.

Virgin Voyages: Solar Eclipse: Spain, Portugal, Morocco

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In 2027, Virgin Voyages turns its 11-night Solar Eclipse Voyage into a full event, with Resilient Lady hosting themed programming on board throughout the late July sailing. Departing from Barcelona, the Iberian itinerary includes visits to iconic Spanish towns like Malaga and Cadiz (from which you can go to Seville and its royal palace), before the ship reaches the eclipse corridor near southern Spain and Morocco (one of the strongest sections in the path of totality). From there, continue on to see the dramatic cliffs of Funchal, Portugal, Tangier’s winding streets and bustling souks, and finally Valencia for wine and tapas before returning to Barcelona.

Solar eclipse sailors can expect tailored events, special guests, workshops, upper deck observation stations, cosmic-inspired cuisine and plenty of live music. The programming fits naturally with Virgin‘s adults-only atmosphere, where nightlife, entertainment and design-forward spaces shape much of the onboard experience. On eclipse day, guests can watch while swaying in the signature red hammock on their private balconies, or from the ship’s swanky outdoor decks.

Holland America Line: 28-Day Legendary Solar Eclipse & Cosmic Port Explorer

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Holland America’s 28-day itinerary aboard Nieuw Statendam between early July and early August stretches from northern Europe to the Iberian Coast and western Mediterranean, before circling back north again. The journey leaves from Dover, England, and calls on 15 ports, including overnight stays in Tilbury (near London) and Barcelona, with opportunities to visit landmarks tied to astronomy and the skies through shore excursions to Stonehenge, Barcelona’s Montjuïc Observatory, the Alhambra and more.

Solar eclipse day takes place at sea off the coast of Gibraltar and Morocco, but Holland America notes its captains are prepared to adjust position for clear skies. Guests can expect onboard lectures with scientific experts, themed activities and provided eclipse glasses. Leading up to eclipse day and afterward, cruisers can enjoy the charming Grand Dutch Cafe (which celebrates the line’s Dutch heritage), live music venues like the Rolling Stone Lounge or B.B. King’s Blues Club, and specialty restaurants from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Lyssa Goldberg is a Miami-based food and travel writer who covers cruising, Florida and culinary tourism. In addition to contributing to U.S. News & World Report, Lyssa has also written about cruising and travel for The Points Guy, Time Out, Eat Sleep Disney and beyond.

You might also be interested in:

— Epic Cruise Itineraries for 2026, 2027 and Beyond

— Top Northern Lights Cruises

— Darkest Skies in the U.S. for Stargazing

— Best Expedition Cruise Lines

— Best Cruise Insurance Companies

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8 Top Solar Eclipse Cruises for 2026 and 2027 originally appeared on usnews.com