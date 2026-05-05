5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many…

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many of them are. Low share prices can reflect weak balance sheets, unproven business models or companies that have yet to earn investor trust. But that doesn’t mean investors should write off the entire category.

“Many of the names that we own were once $5 stocks,” says Chris Retzler, portfolio manager of the Needham Small Cap Growth Fund (ticker: NESGX). For investors willing to do their homework, he says, there can still be value in this corner of the market.

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Low-Priced Stocks: Opportunity or Value Trap?

The key is knowing the difference between a low-priced stock and a low-quality business. A company trading under $5 may be an early-stage growth story or a turnaround candidate, or it may be a value trap with little path to profitability.

This distinction matters even more in 2026. For the past few years, mega-cap technology stocks dominated market returns, and post-pandemic supply chain disruptions created added challenges for smaller businesses. Now, that backdrop may be shifting.

Retzler says the bull market is beginning to broaden as some of the largest companies move beyond buybacks and dividends and start putting more capital to work in their businesses. “One company’s capital expenditure can become another company’s revenue source,” he says.

This is creating opportunities for smaller suppliers tied to areas such as semiconductors, computer memory, rare earth materials, optical components, power infrastructure, data centers and military modernization. Retzler says management teams tied to these industries are the most optimistic he has seen in years: “You almost have to pinch yourself to make sure it’s really real.”

He also points to healthier equity capital markets and improving merger-and-acquisition activity as signs the environment for smaller companies may be improving.

How to Evaluate Cheap Stocks Under $5

Still, investors shouldn’t confuse opportunity with easy money. Low-priced stocks can move fast in both directions, and momentum can push prices beyond what the fundamentals justify.

Research the Leadership

Before buying, Retzler says to look closely at the strength of the board of directors and management team, including insider ownership, end-market demand and whether the company has access to capital.

He recommends looking at the background of each board member individually, including the history of the boards they’ve served on, then check to see if there’s a diverse background of corporate experience across all members. If the company operates globally, there should be international talent on the board to help navigate cross-border commerce.

Check Expertise and Engagement

You also want to see diverse expertise among company management, including operational, legal and transactional skills. To ensure management is as invested in the success of the business as investors are, he checks if they’re actively buying shares of company stock on the open market, not just through compensation. If management believes in the future of the company, they should want to participate in that future growth, he says.

Look Into IPO History

You can run a similar background check on any venture capitalists that helped the company go public. “What’s the history of those venture capitalists and their track record of bringing good companies that they’ve developed over many years as a private company?” Retzler asks.

Survey the Business Environment

Finally, you want to vet not just the industry the company is in, but also the industries the company serves, Retzler says. This is when you can see if the firm stands to benefit from spending by bigger firms.

With all of this in mind, here are five cheap stocks under $5 that merit a closer look:

STOCK MARKET CAPITALIZATION YEAR-TO-DATE RETURN AS OF MAY 18 indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) $808.2 million 10.8% Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) $284.9 million 98.6% Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) $232.7 million 19.5% KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) $172.8 million 32.4% Kopin Corp. (KOPN) $834.1 million 111.1%

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Indie Semiconductor develops semiconductors and software for industrial applications like humanoid robotics

and advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, including radar, LiDAR, computer vision and in-cabin monitoring systems. LiDAR helps vehicles see, process and react to the world around them, something that’s becoming more important as vehicles are increasingly autonomous.

That opportunity appears to be gaining momentum. Indie recently announced a partnership to provide artificial intelligence-powered driver and occupant monitoring systems for Mahindra’s premium electric SUVs in India.

Like many emerging AI infrastructure plays, indie is still speculative and not consistently profitable. But for investors looking beyond the mega-cap AI winners, it offers exposure to several long-term AI and automotive trends at once.

The big appeal here is that indie isn’t relying on a single AI trend to succeed. The company has exposure to several areas automakers are actively investing in right now, from autonomous driving features to in-cabin safety systems. If adoption of smarter, sensor-heavy vehicles continues accelerating, indie could find itself in the middle of a much larger long-term growth story.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)

Valens Semiconductor is one of those small-cap chip companies operating behind the scenes of some very big technology trends. The company develops high-speed-connectivity chips used in audio-video and automotive applications like advanced driver-assistance systems.

Momentum in that business appears to be building. In February 2026, the company partnered with global automotive camera supplier MCNEX to launch automotive-grade cameras powered by Valens’ chipsets. So, the company is set to benefit from the growing market for advanced vehicle sensing and autonomous features.

The automotive world is becoming increasingly data-heavy, and all of that information needs to move quickly and reliably between cameras, sensors and onboard computers. That’s exactly the problem Valens is trying to solve. Investors willing to tolerate the volatility that comes with smaller semiconductor stocks may find the company’s niche positioning particularly interesting as ADAS adoption expands.

[Read: 7 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2026]

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Ceragon Networks develops 5G wireless transport systems used by public safety organizations, utility and energy companies, government agencies and more. In simple terms, Ceragon helps customers move data faster. That becomes increasingly important as AI workloads and edge computing continue to expand.

In April 2026, Ceragon highlighted roughly $10 million in recent private-network contracts across utilities, mining, defense and public sector markets. These contracts are expected to add about $7.4 million to 2026 revenue.

Unlike many speculative small-cap tech companies, Ceragon is already generating meaningful revenue and has experienced a few quarters of profitability. It serves thousands of customers in more than 130 countries.

For investors looking for a lower-priced way to gain exposure to wireless infrastructure, private 5G and AI-driven connectivity demand, Ceragon offers a more established business than many names in the small-cap tech space.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

KULR is a small-cap company trying to position itself at the intersection of several high-growth themes all at once: AI infrastructure, defense drones, battery safety and next-generation energy systems.

The company develops thermal management and battery technologies designed for high-performance applications ranging from aerospace and defense programs to AI data centers and telecom infrastructure. It focuses on helping powerful lithium-ion battery systems operate more safely and reliably in environments where failure is not an option, like on the International Space Station and Mars Rover.

NASA is a long-standing KULR partner, but the company’s products are also used in more terrestrial applications. In January 2026, KULR announced a five-year battery supply agreement with Caban Energy expected to generate roughly $30 million in revenue tied to telecom and digital infrastructure applications. More recently, the company secured initial orders for military-focused drone battery systems from a U.S. defense company. KULR management says the opportunity could exceed $5 million in 2026.

Yet there’s no shortage of risk here. KULR remains a volatile small-cap stock and not consistently profitable despite strong sales growth over the past few years. Still, the company keeps finding ways to attach itself to fast-growing industries that appear to be attracting significant investment dollars, from defense technology to AI infrastructure. Sometimes that kind of positioning is enough to keep a speculative growth story moving forward.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN)

Kopin stock isn’t technically under $5, but it hits on the key themes Retzler mentioned, and since it just surpassed $5 this month, it feels like it deserves a spot on this list.

The company specializes in microdisplays and optical systems used in defense, military, industrial and consumer applications. In April 2026, Kopin announced a $3.2 million initial order for its Sentinel first-person-view (FPV) optical modules designed for drone goggles, marking the company’s formal entry into the rapidly growing FPV drone market. The program could eventually scale to as many as 40,000 goggles through 2028. Unlike hobbyist drone gear, Kopin’s technology is designed for military use, allowing drone operators to maintain awareness of their surroundings while still viewing live drone feeds.

Kopin is still a speculative small-cap stock, so volatility comes with the territory. But for investors looking for a lower-priced company tied to defense spending and next-generation military technology, it offers exposure to a niche market that appears to be gaining momentum.

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5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/19/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.