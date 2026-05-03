3D Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Monday reported a loss of…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Monday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $95.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, 3D Systems said it expects revenue in the range of $93 million to $95 million.

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