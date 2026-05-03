3 Medical School Admissions Trends in 2026

Applying to medical school remains no small feat. In 2025, more than 100,000 students were enrolled in U.S. medical schools,…

Applying to medical school remains no small feat. In 2025, more than 100,000 students were enrolled in U.S. medical schools, the highest number on record

Despite a dip in application numbers in recent years, for the 2025-2026 application season, the number of M.D. applicants rose by 5.3%, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. And over 75% of this applicant pool was comprised of first-time applicants.

As the 2026 application season approaches, here are three key medical school admissions trends to watch when navigating the ever-changing landscape of health care.

Emphasis on Holistic Review and Mission Alignment

Undergraduate universities and medical schools alike have referenced a “holistic” review process for years. Admissions offices consistently look at metrics beyond MCAT scores and GPAs to evaluate candidates.

[Read: 7 Skills to Develop Before Medical School]

As the number of med school applicants grows, the emphasis on holistic review matters more, with greater importance given to life experiences and interpersonal skills as differentiators among applicants with similar test scores. For applicants, this means spending more time curating compelling narratives that demonstrate the unique perspective they will contribute to medicine.

With experiences like volunteering, shadowing, clinical exposure and research filling up nearly every applicant’s resume, having stand-out leadership roles, demonstrating initiative and reflecting critically on the learning points of each experience are key to standing out in the holistic review process.

Equally important is demonstrating alignment with schools’ mission statements. With some med schools publishing vision statements related to research and scholarship, justice and health equity, and integrated primary care, it’s important to connect individual experiences to the values and goals of each school. While many students may have similar experiences, the way these narratives are articulated and the reflection that accompanies them allow accepted students to stand out as a better fit compared to others.

Dual Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI has seen a rapid rise in health care, reshaping the application process for applicants and admissions offices. Students report using AI platforms to research medical school expectations, brainstorm personal statements and generate interview practice questions.

On the other side, some admissions offices have adopted AI-assisted tools to help with initial screening processes and applicant communication.

[Read: How AI Is Transforming Medicine and Patient Care]

With both sides using AI platforms to facilitate the application process, authenticity matters more than ever. Personal narratives with insightful reflections carry significantly more weight compared to overly polished essays that lack a personal voice.

As a future applicant, it’s important to limit your use of AI tools and instead focus on developing a personalized, reflective narrative that integrates your relevant clinical exposure, community service and research experiences.

For admissions offices, the use of AI tools by students also suggests an increasing need to screen for AI-generated responses. It’s paradoxical for AI to detect AI, and it may raise the question for admissions offices to implement more human screening measures to prevent AI-generated responses from making it further along the application cycle.

Virtual Interviewing at Large

In the pre-pandemic era, fewer than 5% of medical schools conducted virtual interviews. Six years after the COVID-19 pandemic, most of medical schools have continued to conduct interviews virtually, improving scheduling efficiency and accessibility for applicants from lower socioeconomic statuses or geographically distant areas.

[Read: Why It’s Still Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite a Doctor Shortage]

For applicants, the continued trend of virtual interviews means an increasing need to prepare for the nuances of a virtual interview. Below are some tips to keep in mind when navigating the digital interview space:

— Create a professional and distraction-free environment with good lighting and a neutral background. Ensure that you are the focal point of the screen, with no messiness or bright colors in the surrounding area.

— Practice virtual communication that can replace the traditional enthusiastic, firm handshake. Maintain eye contact with the camera, sit up straight and smile often, enhancing responses with hand gestures when appropriate to convey engagement.

— Prepare answers that demonstrate thorough research of the program, including references to virtual campus tours if you haven’t been able to visit.

As medical school admissions continues to evolve, applicants must be strategic in aligning their experiences with each school’s mission, thoughtfully navigating the growing role of AI and preparing to excel in virtual interview settings. Adapting to these trends will be critical for standing out in an increasingly competitive and technologically driven admissions landscape.

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3 Medical School Admissions Trends in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com