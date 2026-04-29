Woodward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $134 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.8 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.15 to $9.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.