NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2177 1.2177 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.25 165.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1782 3.1000 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4172 3.3451 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.40 19.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.17 90.27 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0513 1.1400 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 452.38 465.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4500 4.5000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9075 3.9250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 330.60 330.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5600 11.5200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8100 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7191 0.7191

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0180 5.9145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7658 0.7667

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.