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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 27, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.2177
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.50 164.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1323 3.2361
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3464 3.4510
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.15 18.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.34 90.23
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1000 1.0497
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 452.38 452.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3800 4.3800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7550 3.7775
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.70 330.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3800 11.4200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7950 7.8100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6883 0.7191

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0755 6.0235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7645 0.7636

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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