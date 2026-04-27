NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.2177 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1983
|1.2177
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|163.50
|164.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1323
|3.2361
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3464
|3.4510
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5250
|0.5250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.15
|18.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.34
|90.23
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1000
|1.0497
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|452.38
|452.38
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3800
|4.3800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7550
|3.7775
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|342.70
|330.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3800
|11.4200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7950
|7.8100
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6883
|0.7191
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.0755
|6.0235
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7645
|0.7636
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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