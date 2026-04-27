NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.2177 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.2177 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.50 164.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1323 3.2361 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3464 3.4510 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.15 18.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.34 90.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1000 1.0497 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 452.38 452.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3800 4.3800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7550 3.7775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.70 330.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3800 11.4200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7950 7.8100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6883 0.7191

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0755 6.0235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7645 0.7636

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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