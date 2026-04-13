NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2072 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2091
|1.2072
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|155.25
|157.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1515
|3.1514
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3037
|3.3040
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.7950
|0.5250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.05
|16.05
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.77
|88.71
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0403
|1.0447
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|450.25
|450.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2200
|4.1900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9750
|3.9725
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|320.20
|327.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3500
|11.4500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.3075
|7.3150
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6844
|0.6720
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.7480
|5.8705
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7126
|0.7122
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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