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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 13, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2072
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.25 157.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1515 3.1514
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3037 3.3040
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.7950 0.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 16.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.77 88.71
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0403 1.0447
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.25 450.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.1900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9750 3.9725
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.20 327.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3500 11.4500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3075 7.3150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6844 0.6720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7480 5.8705

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7126 0.7122

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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