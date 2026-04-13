NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2072 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2072 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 155.25 157.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1515 3.1514 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3037 3.3040 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.7950 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 16.05 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.77 88.71 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0403 1.0447 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.25 450.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.1900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9750 3.9725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.20 327.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3500 11.4500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3075 7.3150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6844 0.6720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7480 5.8705

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7126 0.7122

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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