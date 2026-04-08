NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2091 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2091 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.25 167.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1028 3.1231 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3087 3.3326 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.7950 0.7950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.65 16.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.80 88.97 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0727 1.0967 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 466.50 450.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.2600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9875 3.9125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.20 320.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3500 11.2700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5450 7.4350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6844 0.6844

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5835 5.5445

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6967 0.6931

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 n.a. n.a.

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