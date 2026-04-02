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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 2, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.50 163.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1343 3.1774
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3047 3.3439
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 16.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.93 88.64
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0380 1.0800
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 466.50 466.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.3100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0925 4.0200
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.10 332.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3800 11.3600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6850 7.6200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6752 0.6752

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5875 5.6240

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6800 0.6876

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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