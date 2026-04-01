NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2063
|1.2063
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|159.75
|161.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2266
|3.1343
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3967
|3.3047
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.4550
|1.4550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.90
|n.a.
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.94
|88.93
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0600
|1.0380
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|464.50
|466.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3100
|4.3300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0600
|4.0925
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|332.10
|332.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.2500
|11.3800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6950
|7.6850
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6752
|0.6752
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.4760
|5.5875
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6819
|0.6800
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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