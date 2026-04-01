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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 1, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.75 161.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2266 3.1343
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3967 3.3047
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.94 88.93
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0600 1.0380
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 466.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.3300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0600 4.0925
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.10 332.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2500 11.3800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6950 7.6850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6752 0.6752

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4760 5.5875

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6819 0.6800

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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