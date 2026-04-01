NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.75 161.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2266 3.1343 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3967 3.3047 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.90 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.94 88.93 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0600 1.0380 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.50 466.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.3300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0600 4.0925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.10 332.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.2500 11.3800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6950 7.6850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6752 0.6752

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4760 5.5875

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6819 0.6800

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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