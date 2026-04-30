Wayfair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $105 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $105 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, were 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W

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