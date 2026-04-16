WaFd: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $65.5 million. The bank,…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $65.5 million.

The bank, based in Seattle, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $344.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $197.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

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