Varonis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $173.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Varonis said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $178 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 12 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $731 million to $737 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNS

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