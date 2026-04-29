UFP Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $50.8 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPI

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