Triumph Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.4 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $105.8 million.

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