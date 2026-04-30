Trinity Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported profit of $24.2 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported profit of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 32 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $492 million in the period.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.