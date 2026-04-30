TriNet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $89 million.…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $89 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $370 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.9 million.

TriNet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $4.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET

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