These Credit Cards Offer Free TSA PreCheck

Getting through airport security is one of the worst aspects of traveling — especially during even a partial government shutdown.…

Getting through airport security is one of the worst aspects of traveling — especially during even a partial government shutdown. That’s why frequent travelers enroll in TSA PreCheck®, a program that lets you use expedited security lanes and streamlined screening at airports nationwide.

The Transportation Security Administration has said 99% of TSA PreCheck® passengers spend less than 10 minutes waiting to get through security, though that was before the TSA started experiencing staffing shortages in March during the partial shutdown. At some airports, dedicated PreCheck lanes reportedly were closed.

TSA PreCheck® isn’t free — depending on the provider, it costs $76.75, $79.95 or $85 to apply, and you’ll have to renew your membership every five years. The renewal fee is $58.75 to $79.95 depending on the provider and whether you renew online or in person.

Fortunately, certain credit card providers will reimburse you for the application fee. The benefit may also include Global Entry, a program offered by the Department of Homeland Security. In addition to use of TSA PreCheck®, Global Entry provides expedited security screening and accelerated entry at eligible U.S. Customs locations.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Best for Overall Travel Rewards

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a great overall travel card. It does come with an annual fee of $95, though, so keep that in mind. The Venture Rewards offers a credit up to $120 for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry. You can also transfer your miles to your choice of over 15 travel loyalty programs, giving you a bit of flexibility.

You’ll earn 2 miles per dollar spent on every purchase. And earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. You’ll earn 5 miles per dollar on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

Best for Premium Rewards

If you’re all about those luxury travel perks, chances are you’re interested in a premium travel credit card. These are credit cards with high annual fees, ranging from $395 to $695. (There are others that have even higher annual fees, but we’re going to ignore them for now.)

Since these cards are considered premium, many offer TSA PreCheck® fee reimbursement. They include:

— Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: $395

— United Club? Card: $695

— Chase Sapphire Reserve®: $795

— Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®: $595

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: $650

— Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card: $650

— American Express Platinum Card®: $895

One of my favorites is the American Express Platinum Card®. It offers a laundry list of perks and benefits. You’ll earn five points per dollar on up to $500,000 per year on flights purchased directly from airlines or via American Express Travel® and also on eligible prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. If you sign up for TSA PreCheck® with your Platinum Card, you’ll receive up to an $85 statement credit every four years.

Perks include complimentary access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection. You’ll also receive up to a $300 digital entertainment credit (enrollment required) and up to $200 in Uber Cash every year. And if you need help planning a special dinner or buying tickets to an event, you’ll have access to the Platinum Card Concierge.

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

It’s worth noting that welcome offers often change, so you might even come across a more lucrative offer. And while the annual fee is high, frequent travelers who like luxury perks should get their money’s worth.

Best for Bank of America Customers

The Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card is a good choice for existing Bank of America customers who want to earn travel rewards. You’ll earn two points for every dollar spent on travel and dining and 1.5 points per dollar spent on all other purchases.

The card has a $95 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. New cardholders can earn 60,000 online bonus points — a $600 value — after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. And you’ll receive up to a $100 credit every four years for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry.

Best for Frequent Travelers

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card is an excellent option for frequent travelers. New cardholders can earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. You’ll receive the most value from your points if you redeem them for travel through Chase Travel?. Travel rewards kick in after you spend $300 on travel purchases annually. Cardholders can take advantage of the following rewards:

— Eight points per dollar on travel purchases through Chase Travel

— Four points per dollar on flights and hotels booked directly

— Three points per dollar on dining at restaurants, eligible delivery services and takeout

You’ll also receive up to a statement credit up to $120 for your TSA PreCheck® enrollment every four years. The card comes with a $795 annual fee, and there’s a $195 fee for each authorized user added to the card.

[Read: Hotel Credit Cards]

Best for Hotel Points

If you frequently stay at the InterContinental Hotel Group’s brands, the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card is probably worth the $99 annual fee. New cardholders can earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. And you’ll earn up to 26 points for every dollar spent at IHG hotels and resorts.

The card comes with other perks, like up to $120 in statement credits for TSA PreCheck® every four years. And you’ll earn a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points when you spend $20,000 in one calendar year.

Best for United Customers

The United? Explorer Card is a good choice for frequent United Airlines flyers. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150. You’ll earn up to a $120 statement credit for TSA PreCheck® every four years.

You’ll earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on United purchases, dining and hotel stays, and 1 mile on all other purchases. You and any companions will receive priority boarding on all United flights, and your first checked bag is free.

Best for Business Owners

Small business owners should check out the Capital One Spark Miles for Business card. New cardholders can earn 50,000 Miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. You’ll also earn 5 miles per dollar on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel and 2 miles per dollar on other purchases for your business. The annual fee is $0 intro for first year; $95 after that.

You can redeem your miles for flights, hotels or vacation packages. You also may receive up to a $120 statement credit every four years when you sign up for TSA PreCheck® using your Spark Miles card.

[Read: Cash Back Credit Cards]

Things to Consider When Choosing a Credit Card

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to choosing a credit card. It’s also important to note that the reimbursement amount depends on the credit card. So make sure you know how much credit you’re allowed.

Kendall Meade, a senior financial planner at SoFi, recommends selecting a credit card based on your balances, spending and rewards redemption. “Depending on how you spend your money and what you redeem it for, different cards work best for different people,” she says.

For example, if you tend to carry a balance on your credit card, the annual percentage rate will be the most important factor. If you can’t find a card with a 0% introductory APR, the monthly fees will outweigh any rewards you may earn.

And if you choose a card with an annual fee, make sure the rewards outweigh the costs. “There are also some compelling cards that offer great rewards without an annual fee,” Meade says. “So study your options, and unless you are completely certain you will earn more in rewards than you will pay in fees, then it is not worth it.”

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These Credit Cards Offer Free TSA PreCheck originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/02/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.