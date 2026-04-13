The Iran War and Hormuz Blockade’s Impact on Stocks in 5 Sectors

Stock investors have a term for ominous geopolitical or economic news that rolls in over the weekend: the “Sunday scaries.”…

Stock investors have a term for ominous geopolitical or economic news that rolls in over the weekend: the “Sunday scaries.” It refers to the angst over big market-impacting news that dominates the headlines and affects performance trends.

April 11 and 12 saw a great example of the “scaries” when Iran-U.S. peace talks, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, fell apart. That resulted in a midnight announcement by President Donald Trump that the U.S. military would launch a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport channel for Iran and its global energy buyers.

“The United States to blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The blockade should continue to impact oil prices, which affect scores of global industries.

“The primary and direct impact has been a surge in (spot) oil prices to over $100,” says Sterling Neblett, founding partner at Centurion Wealth Management. “This creates inflationary pressure, potential for higher rates, and is negative for equities.” As of early April 14, however, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures had dipped under $96 and Brent crude hovered around $97 per barrel.

Sectors and Industries to Track During the Iran Conflict

The blockade is expected to bring more questions than answers about the U.S.-Iran war’s effect on global financial markets. Any extended shipping ban in Iran will trigger a global supply shortage of oil, natural gas and manufacturing materials through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a global energy crisis.

“The market impact has mostly run through oil and inflation expectations, which in turn influence rate expectations and eventually flows through into growth,” says Dan Buckley, chief investment analyst at DayTrading.com. “Shipping disruption is highly influential in certain sectors.”

Of those sectors, which are most impacted by not only the Hormuz blockade, but by the entire conflict between the U.S. and Iran? These five sectors top the list:

— Energy, particularly oil and gas stocks.

— Consumer discretionary, specifically travel stocks.

— Technology, especially the Mag 7 stocks.

— Industrials, including shipping and defense stocks.

— Agriculture, particularly fertilizer stocks.

Energy, Particularly Oil and Gas Stocks

Energy producers are the clearest example of Iran-linked market impact, and they’re the main outlier in recent stock market performance. The U.S. Hormuz blockade is expected to lead to higher energy prices going forward, just as Iran’s blockade of the strait has slowed oil and gas tanker traffic to a trickle. It’s chaos, more than anything else, that’s reigning in the oil and gas industry right now, and the new Hormuz blockade may intensify that volatility.

“Higher crude prices benefit cash flow, though prices oscillate depending on what kind of news comes out,” Buckley says. “Spot oil is elevated, but the futures curve is steeply backwardated. It’s been the best hedge against the stock market as a whole, gold and bonds since the start of the war.”

Consumer Discretionary, Specifically Travel Stocks

Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, the passage for 20% of the world’s oil, following the Feb. 28 launch of air attacks on the country’s political leaders and nuclear targets by the U.S. and Israel. That led some stock market sectors to lose ground immediately, with travel stocks at the front of the line.

“Airlines and cruise lines cratered immediately after the original blockade,” says Lucas Fender, founder and wealth advisor at Proper Planning & Wealth Management. Carnival Corp. (ticker: CCL) “dropped 12% on day one, as $4 gas doesn’t exactly inspire people to book vacations. The larger war has given nervous investors permission to hit the sell button.”

Carnival has rebounded over the past week, however, adding 13% to its value, based on record bookings and strong demand. The new U.S. blockade by the Trump administration may send the stock lower again, however, as the geopolitical risk is palpable.

Airline stocks, which technically are part of the industrial sector, also suffered on the original Hormuz blockade, with the Dow Jones U.S. Airlines Index down 8.8% year to date. The index gained 5.5% on April 14 as of midday, presumably based on hopes for continued talks between the U.S. and Iran and resilient travel demand. But as with cruise lines, airlines now face higher oil and gas prices due to the new Hormuz blockade, which should tamp down any sustainable recovery.

“Airlines face compounding costs rerouting around Iranian airspace, which adds 90 minutes to three hours per flight,” says Pierre Duval, head of institutional partnerships and growth at BASIS, a Paris-based digital asset infrastructure company. “That delay costs about $15,000 to $22,000 in additional fuel on widebody aircraft alone.”

Technology, Especially the Mag 7 Stocks

Phil DeAngelo, managing director of Focused Wealth Management, a financial advisory based in Newburgh, New York, says he’s advising clients to invest in Mag 7 stocks, mainly because the stock market will return to a growth environment sooner than people think.

“Right now, the combination of AI fears and the Iran conflict has made Mag 7 stocks extremely cheap relative to book, so this is a moment to buy stocks like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META),” he says. “Recent panic over these stocks is extremely misguided, especially following strong earnings reports showing double-digit year-over-year revenue growth.”

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), an exchange-traded fund that offers equal-weight exposure to the Magnificent Seven stocks, is down 6.4% year to date as of April 13, and the Iran war has played a big role in that drop. The conflict poses a significant risk to technology sector supply chains, especially to semiconductor chip supply and Middle East-based data centers, which require ample energy. Yet, if the Hormuz blockade ends and a deal between Iran and the U.S. happens, technology stocks should rise again, making many big sector stocks, particularly the Mag 7 names, a bargain right now.

“Big spend by the Mag 7 companies is scaring people off, but every time they have invested around the world, those investments have paid off,” DeAngelo says. “They know what they’re doing better than Wall Street knows what they’re doing. They know how to deploy capital. These are huge sums of money, but we are in the first inning of AI. We have a long way to go. So I think there’s great value in large-cap growth right now.”

Industrials, Including Shipping and Defense Stocks

Shipping and Tanker Stocks

Shipping and tankers play a huge role in moving oil out of the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz is the sea passage for 21 million barrels per day, says Eliot Vancil, founder of Fuel Logic, a diesel gasoline fueling company. “Threats of Iran mines alone (raised) diesel 60 cents per gallon. As crude floats offshore, refineries stand idle with 300,000 barrels.”

Prior to the start of the Iran crisis, the shipping and tanker industry was in fine form, with a Bimco report noting that global shipping orders were at their highest levels in 17 years, up 47% since 2010. The Hormuz route yields significant profits for transport companies, and its closure negatively affects industry stocks.

The Iran conflict and Hormuz gridlock have already put a dent in the stock prices of big sector names. Frontline PLC (FRO), for example, saw its share price fall 4.5% in the past week. Yet the Strait of Hormuz blockade should work in the shipping and tanking industry’s favor, primarily due to daily increases in shipping charter rates. With the Hormuz channel closed, oil and gas transport ships have to reroute down the West African coast and around the Cape of Good Hope. That makes tankers more valuable as transit times lengthen, and Frontline should be one of the first companies to benefit from higher charter rates, which can reach up to $420,000 per day during the Hormuz crisis.

“Frontline is a stock to watch on the shipping and tanker front,” Buckley says. “If Hormuz stays messy, then tanker economics and war-risk premiums will matter more in this case than oil demand. Shipping is constrained, tolls have risen, and recovery can take a while.”

FRO shares are up 37.8% over the past three months and 64.4% year to date despite the recent pullback.

Defense Stocks

The defense industry is another segment of the industrial sector that’s widely affected by the Iran conflict, as the war has depleted certain munitions and increased demand for replenishment.

“Bases store 50 million gallons of jet fuel each month. In drills, tank columns consume 1,000 gallons of fuel per mile,” Vancil says. “Defense contracts regularly invest $3 billion in armored carriers that feed off the diesel round the clock.” And that’s not to mention the obvious military strategy and weapons component.

Heightened tensions also increase military spending and contract visibility for defense firms, and there’s room for profit in that crisis window.

“Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) is one stock to watch, as the Pentagon just awarded a $4.76 billion PAC-3 missile contract due to reported depletions,” Buckley says. Determining “exact munitions needs and who is awarded the contracts is something that’ll be ongoing,” he adds.

LMT shares are up 28.8% year to date, despite a 4% pullback in the past month.

Agriculture, Particularly Fertilizer Stocks

The U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a supply shock in the agriculture sector. As the strait is a global chokepoint for one-third of all fertilizer trade, prices of urea and ammonia were up by 28% in just three weeks in March. Fertilizer stocks, such as Mosaic Co. (MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), are seeing heightened volatility as they balance surging production costs against increased domestic pricing power.

Though shares of CF Industries, a pure-play nitrogen producer, have soared 58% year to date, MOS shares have only advanced 2.8% in 2026 and are down 16.3% in the past month. Mosaic’s focus is on mined phosphates, potash and sulfur. The two stocks’ performance during the April 2026 Hormuz blockade has diverged due to their different chemical focuses and how the blockade affects their specific supply chains.

Grain prices initially lagged, but wheat, corn and barley costs are rising with other agricultural commodities as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations warns of a “global agrifood catastrophe.” High energy and fertilizer costs are forcing farmers to reduce inputs, threatening 2026-2027 crop yields and fueling long-term global food inflation. Other commodities affected are soybeans (oilseeds and biofuels), livestock (beef and dairy), sugar, coffee and cocoa.

Tread Carefully as the Iran Conflict Rolls On

Amid the economic fallout of the U.S.-Iran war, stock market risks and opportunities are growing more complex, especially as the conflict offers portfolio gains in some sectors and losses in others.

That’s a major reason veteran investors advise caution when investing in stocks and funds tied to the Iran crisis. “There’s a huge disconnect between earnings and the noise of the war,” DeAngelo says. “As long as that disconnect remains, choose your entry points wisely, when they make sense.”

That could leave openings in areas like utilities, consumer staples and parts of health care, which are the sectors that are least directly exposed to this war. “Oil spikes and shipping lanes don’t generally impact them,” Buckley says. “They’re driven more by domestic demand and regulated or recurring cash flows.”

That said, no sector is fully immune. “If oil-driven inflation keeps the rate structure higher for longer, that can depress all equity values, all else equal,” Buckley says. “It’s the broader inflation channel that can make this war and oil spike touch almost anything.”

More from U.S. News

7 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2026

15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy

The Iran War and Hormuz Blockade’s Impact on Stocks in 5 Sectors originally appeared on usnews.com