Tetra Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.3…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $156.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTI

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