Tenable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $262.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $263 million to $266 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

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