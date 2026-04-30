Syndax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDX

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