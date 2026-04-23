STMicroelectronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37 million. The Geneva-based company…

GENEVA (AP) — GENEVA (AP) — STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37 million.

The Geneva-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period.

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