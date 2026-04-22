Southwest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $227 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $227 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.25 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Southwest expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 65 cents.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

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