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Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 22, 2026, 6:10 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $78 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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