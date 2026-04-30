Sirius XM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $245…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $245 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI

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