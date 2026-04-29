Silgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $63 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $63 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to $1.02.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.93 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLGN

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