ServiceNow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $469 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOW

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