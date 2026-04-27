Sanmina: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $93.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.55 to $2.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Sanmina expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.7 billion to $14.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANM

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