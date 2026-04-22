Rollins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $107.8 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $107.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $906.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $895.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROL

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