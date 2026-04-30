Roblox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $246…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $246 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.73 billion, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.33 billion to $7.6 billion.

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