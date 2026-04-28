Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.3 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $54.4 million.

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