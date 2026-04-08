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Resources Connection: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 8, 2026, 4:15 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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