Resources Connection: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period.

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