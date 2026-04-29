Republic Airways Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Republic Airways Holdings Inc. (RJET) on Wednesday reported earnings of $26.9 million…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Republic Airways Holdings Inc. (RJET) on Wednesday reported earnings of $26.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $527.4 million in the period.

Republic Airways Holdings expects full-year revenue of $2 billion.

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