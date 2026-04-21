Range Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $341.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.02 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $919.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

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