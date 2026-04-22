QCR Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.4 million.…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.4 million.

The bank, based in Moline, Illinois, said it had earnings of $1.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $143 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QCRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QCRH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.