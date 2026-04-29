Q2 Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $26.6…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $26.6 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $216.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $218 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $882 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

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