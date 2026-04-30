ProPetro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $270.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUMP

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