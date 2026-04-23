Primis Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported net income of $7.3 million…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported net income of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.6 million.

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