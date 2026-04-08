PriceSmart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $49.1 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $49.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

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