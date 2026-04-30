Precision Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.7 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $383.5 million in the period.

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