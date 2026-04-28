PPG Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $382 million. The…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $382 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.84 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings to be $7.70 to $8.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPG

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