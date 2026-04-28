Polaris Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.4 million in…

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

Polaris Inc expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.15 billion to $7.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PII

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