Pathward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $72.9 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based bank said it had earnings of $3.35 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The holding company for Pathward, N.A. posted revenue of $282.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $276.3 million, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH

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