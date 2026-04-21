Orrstown: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.8…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORRF

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