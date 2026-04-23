Orchid Island: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported a loss…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 26 cents per share.

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