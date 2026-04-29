Omega Flex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.
The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.
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