OceanFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20.5 million.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $175 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $103.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCFC

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